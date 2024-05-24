Sign up
Photo 520
May 24 Heron Finally Comes Up For Air IMG_9734AAA
Blue Herons are very efficient fishers. That is what makes this photo so great...Blue Heron Misses Fish! Here I got the photo as it was pulling its head out of the water. You can see ripples in the water but not fish in the mouth.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th May 2024 12:04pm
