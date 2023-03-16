Previous
Next
Mar 16 Cardinal Behind Branches IMG_2355AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
331 / 365

Mar 16 Cardinal Behind Branches IMG_2355AA

This vibrant red Cardinal was a great shot as I had to focus past the branches to get the sharpness I wanted. Even the eye is sharp.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise