Mar 21 Kingfisher In Flight IMG_2410 by georgegailmcdowellcom
335 / 365

Mar 21 Kingfisher In Flight IMG_2410

While watching this Kingfisher on the bridge it took off across the big pond. Not the best focus on my part but a great contrast in the size of the wing span and the smallish body.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
