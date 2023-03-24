Sign up
338 / 365
Mar 24 Blue Heron Taking Flight IMG_2518AA
Here is a Blue Heron Taking flight. I like the feather detail as well as the water coming off its feet as it exits the pond.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
1
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
338
photos
0
followers
0
following
92% complete
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Views
1
1
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T5
24th March 2023 10:13am
KAL
ace
Great Timing!
March 25th, 2023
