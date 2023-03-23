Previous
Next
Mar 23 Wood Thrush IMG_2481A by georgegailmcdowellcom
337 / 365

Mar 23 Wood Thrush IMG_2481A

I heard this different bird call and had difficulty locating this Wood Thrush because it rarely moved. When it turned its head in the middle of a song, I was able to get this shot. I tried to get the focus on the Thrush but not the branches.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise