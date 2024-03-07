Previous
March 7 Kingfisher IMG_8567AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
March 7 Kingfisher IMG_8567AAA

Getting a Kingfisher to sit still long enough to get a good focus is difficult. This small bird is very aggressive and always fishing. This Female Kingfisher is rust colored at the chest.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
