Photo 482
March 7 Kingfisher IMG_8567AAA
Getting a Kingfisher to sit still long enough to get a good focus is difficult. This small bird is very aggressive and always fishing. This Female Kingfisher is rust colored at the chest.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
7th March 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
