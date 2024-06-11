Previous
June 11 Heron Powering Away
Photo 533

June 11 Heron Powering Away IMG_0998AAAA

This Heron was fishing at the small pond when it was startled. I was able to capture this photo as it took flight.
11th June 2024

Big George

ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
