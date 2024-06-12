Previous
June 12 Zach Graduation From CATA IMG_0239 Family by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 534

June 12 Zach Graduation From CATA IMG_0239 Family

This morning at 8:00AM the Graduation Ceremony started. Zach graduated with a 3.91GPA from a very disciplined Computer/Information major at Central Academy for the Arts and Science. He will seek a IT degree from UNC.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Big George

ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise