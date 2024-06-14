Previous
Next
June 14 Heron Flipping Fish IMG_1107AAAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 535

June 14 Heron Flipping Fish IMG_1107AAAA

This is a difficult photo to identify. At first look, the Blue Heron flipping the fish into position to swallow it head first. Upon close up look, it appears that the Heron has "speared" the fish with its beak.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Big George

ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise