Previous
Next
Photo 535
June 14 Heron Flipping Fish IMG_1107AAAA
This is a difficult photo to identify. At first look, the Blue Heron flipping the fish into position to swallow it head first. Upon close up look, it appears that the Heron has "speared" the fish with its beak.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Big George
ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
536
photos
1
followers
0
following
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th June 2024 9:50am
