June 24 Heron Warming And Preening In Mornng Sun IMG_1139AAAA

June 24 Heron Warming And Preening In Mornng Sun
June 24 Heron Warming And Preening In Mornng Sun

One of the oddest behaviors of the Blue Heron is their warming in the morning sun. The looks like a combination of Yoga and Flashing.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
