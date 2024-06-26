Previous
June 26 Heron With Great Chest Feathers IMG_1148AAAA

This Blue Heron Looks very thin compared to others that feast at the ponds. I really like how the chest feathers are so long.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Big George

