Photo 538
June 26 Heron With Great Chest Feathers IMG_1148AAAA
This Blue Heron Looks very thin compared to others that feast at the ponds. I really like how the chest feathers are so long.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Big George
ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
538
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
26th June 2024 12:19pm
