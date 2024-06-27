Previous
June 27 Heron Looking Determined IMG_1152AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 539

June 27 Heron Looking Determined IMG_1152AAA

This Blue Heron was fishing off the bank and it seems to pick his fishing places well as it has a high success rate.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Big George

ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise