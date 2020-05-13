Sign up
Photo 452
Backyard Gold
The sun sets in the west and throws a gold hue on the scene in my back yard.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
1867
photos
43
followers
29
following
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Views
1
Album
365-2020
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th May 2020 7:51pm
Tags
sunset
,
golden
,
hour
,
ohio
,
westerville
