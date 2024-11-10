Previous
Sisters? by ggshearron
Photo 2005

Sisters?

That is what they told me, but I am not buying it. I think they are daughter and mom, what do you think?
10th November 2024

Glover Shearron

ace
@ggshearron
Corinne C ace
Their smiles are so similar! What a wonderful portrait!
November 11th, 2024  
Corinne ace
More mother and daughter 😉 but both great smile ‘
November 11th, 2024  
Betsey ace
They made me smile.
November 11th, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
They look happy together, that's what counts
November 11th, 2024  
Lesley ace
I just think it’s a lovely happy photo. They do looks alike though…
November 11th, 2024  
