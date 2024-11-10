Sign up
Photo 2005
Sisters?
That is what they told me, but I am not buying it. I think they are daughter and mom, what do you think?
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
5
3
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3815
photos
106
followers
52
following
549% complete
Corinne C
ace
Their smiles are so similar! What a wonderful portrait!
November 11th, 2024
Corinne
ace
More mother and daughter 😉 but both great smile ‘
November 11th, 2024
Betsey
ace
They made me smile.
November 11th, 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
They look happy together, that's what counts
November 11th, 2024
Lesley
ace
I just think it’s a lovely happy photo. They do looks alike though…
November 11th, 2024
