Previous
309 / 365
Nature's red on fire in the fall
A tree at the rear of a community gathering spot puts on another fall show of color.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
1
2
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3817
photos
106
followers
52
following
84% complete
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
309
Tags
red
,
color
,
contrast
,
fall
,
triangle
Rick
ace
Wow, very colorful. Great capture.
November 12th, 2024
