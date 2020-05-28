Previous
7 Bus Butts by ggshearron
Photographers see pictures everywhere. We were sitting on a patio for a socially distanced dinner this evening, when I looked over and saw the backs of these busses parked at the childcare business. Voila! My shot for the day!
@ggshearron
