Photo 467
7 Bus Butts
Photographers see pictures everywhere. We were sitting on a patio for a socially distanced dinner this evening, when I looked over and saw the backs of these busses parked at the childcare business. Voila! My shot for the day!
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
1882
photos
44
followers
30
following
4
365-2020
iPhone 11 Pro
28th May 2020 6:19pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
bus
,
scene
,
ohio
,
columbus
