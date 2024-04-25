Street Portrait Series #1

Previous
Asked them if they were a couple when I saw them walking hand in hand in the park, When they said yes, I told them I was shooting street portraits and asked if I could shoot them. Can't now remember their names, but we hit it off nicely, as I too am interracially married and shared that with them. Gave them my card, asked them to send me an email or text that day, with what they were wearing, if they wanted me to send them an image or two. That is my modus operandi when doing street shots. They did not respond.
