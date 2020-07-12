Previous
Next
Jim Crow Era Sentiment Still Strong in Ohio by ggshearron
Photo 510

Jim Crow Era Sentiment Still Strong in Ohio

Something tells me these two sitting on the bridge are not an indication that a black family with a couple of patriotic sons live there ... I saw this while driving on state route 314, 4 miles south of Galion, Ohio this afternoon. I turned around in the first driveway i could, and went back to take this shot out of my car door window. It literally gave me a chill, to see this kind of thing in broad daylight, in 2020. Oh, isn't it cute that there is a nice little statue of an angel just to the right of the bridge as well? Just wow....
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise