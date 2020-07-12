Jim Crow Era Sentiment Still Strong in Ohio

Something tells me these two sitting on the bridge are not an indication that a black family with a couple of patriotic sons live there ... I saw this while driving on state route 314, 4 miles south of Galion, Ohio this afternoon. I turned around in the first driveway i could, and went back to take this shot out of my car door window. It literally gave me a chill, to see this kind of thing in broad daylight, in 2020. Oh, isn't it cute that there is a nice little statue of an angel just to the right of the bridge as well? Just wow....