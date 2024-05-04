Previous
Street Portrait Series #10 by ggshearron
Photo 1822

Street Portrait Series #10

this is Russell Smith, a deaf truck driver who has an obsession with the movie Avatar, as evidenced by his 3-wheeled motorcycle (Spyder?) and cell phone covering. I was sitting on a bench right in front of where he parked, walked up to him and asked if I could get some shots of his car and right away, he motioned and uttered to go ahead, no problem. I quickly determined that he was deaf, and we then began texting to each other, beginning with his introduction of himself via text. He was quite the accommodating guy, allowing others to sit in and take pictures with his vehicle while we watched, I may post a pic of that, on my More Goodies folder today, he will be in the background.
Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture. Sounds like a very interesting gentleman.
May 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
How nice. I love the colors and his terrific smile.
May 5th, 2024  
