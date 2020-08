Theresa's gaze

I met Theresa one night, as she was sitting in front of one of the stores in uptown, apparently doing some journaling. She looked up and said hello as i walked by, and i ended up talking with her for about 15 min., so before i left, i asked for her picture and of course, she said yes! Love it when a plan comes together. Don''t you just love how she is wearing her mask? ..... Not.