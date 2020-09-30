Previous
Sailboats, Crew Team & Fisherman Enjoy the Reservoir by ggshearron
Sailboats, Crew Team & Fisherman Enjoy the Reservoir

Got this shot with sailboats, a practicing crew team, and a fisherman all in the same frame on a hot summer evening.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
