Photo 593
Me and my son out for breakfast!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
2057
photos
55
followers
39
following
162% complete
View this month »
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2020
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th September 2020 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
mountain
,
pet
,
bernese
,
selfie
,
berner
amyK
ace
Your son is a handsome boy! (And breakfast looks good too)
October 3rd, 2020
Kaylynn
Yes a good looking pair- that dog is shamelessly posing too.
October 3rd, 2020
