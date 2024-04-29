Sign up
Previous
Photo 1817
Street Portrait Series #5
His name is Mike Oliver. I took several of him this day, but like this one the best, in his reflective pose.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
1
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3600
photos
103
followers
56
following
497% complete
View this month »
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th April 2024 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
photography
,
ohio
,
columbus
Betsey
ace
Deep in thought on a beautiful day.
April 30th, 2024
