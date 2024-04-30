Previous
Street Portrait Series #6 by ggshearron
Street Portrait Series #6

You can probably tell why, but I was not able to engage this couple in discussion. They seem to be in that "new" stage of being together, where they want to be in close contact with each other whenever they can. I have been married for a total of 43 years now, and I have to admit that there are times that I would like to be in that stage again (for a couple of hours maybe?). In tune with the times, they are both together, but separate, as they are both on their individual phones, probably scrolling incessantly...
