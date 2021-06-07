Previous
Next
Lighting it up! by ggshearron
Photo 816

Lighting it up!

Like the sunlight coming in from the right, and the multicolored light from the stage on his legs on this one. He actually was quite the guitar virtuoso, in town, playing with his dad's group for the evening, and doing himself proud!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise