Photo 832
Joy
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
2
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
2313
photos
61
followers
35
following
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th June 2021 7:38pm
Tags
portrait
,
hair
,
joy
,
beauty
,
gray
,
woman
,
4th
,
ohio
,
fridays
,
mature
,
westerville
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Is Joy her name or her demeanor? Either way, it fits her! Nice capture Glover!
June 28th, 2021
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Her name is actually Joyce, many call her Joy, and i was also referring to her emotion.
June 28th, 2021
