Previous
Next
Joy by ggshearron
Photo 832

Joy

26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby 📷 ace
Is Joy her name or her demeanor? Either way, it fits her! Nice capture Glover!
June 28th, 2021  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Her name is actually Joyce, many call her Joy, and i was also referring to her emotion.
June 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise