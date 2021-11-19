Sign up
Photo 971
Little Church on the Prairie
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
4
4
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
8
4
4
365-2019-2021
NIKON D750
13th November 2021 9:11am
church
sunset
peace
serenity
ohio
county
prairie
fairfield
gsj-tp
amyK
ace
Lovely iconic scene
November 20th, 2021
Sue
ace
Another great photo. Beautiful light
November 20th, 2021
Leslie
ace
beautiful light and capture
November 20th, 2021
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@amyk
@suez1e
@lesip
Thanks
November 20th, 2021
