Good Fortune

This is a Prayer Wall toward the back of the store where I sell some of my photography year-round, here in uptown Westerville. The owner is a believer as am I and she encourages visitors, customers and vendors to put any prayer requests they have up on the wall, for her to pray over. These are still up, will come down soon, but be replaced by new requests in the coming months. She has NEVER had so many requests in one year…I am fortunate to know her and be able to offer my wares for such a good person.