Photo 1048
Uh, oh…how’d THAT get there?
A Long John donut somehow appears on my laptop while I was working this morning. But how?
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Tags
laptop
,
computer
,
donut
,
#mystery
