Strength, Honor & Courage by ggshearron
Strength, Honor & Courage

These are three of my favorite trees at one of my favorite parks in this area. I even gave them names!
19th February 2022

Glover Shearron

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
