Previous
Next
3 For Dinner by ggshearron
Photo 1055

3 For Dinner

At a friend’s home this evening with my wife, I took this from the kitchen, looking out into the condo. There are 3 places at the table, a roaring fire, nice lighting and this interesting piece on the counter. Nice.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise