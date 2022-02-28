Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1059
Mmmm.... I can't wait.
People cue up for some good Italian food. Notice the gaze in the little girl's eyes.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2546
photos
66
followers
37
following
290% complete
View this month »
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2022 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
market
,
north
,
ohio
,
columbus
Bill
ace
That food looks great. Nice shot.
March 1st, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
