Photo 1125
Short North is Alive! (view on black)
Another one of my patented thru-the-sunroof street photos, this time in the Short North District of Columbus, Ohio. The colors are mixing and evolving as blue hour comes on ... I love trying to get shots at this time of day!
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Tags
blue
,
street
,
photography
,
hour
,
north
,
ohio
,
short
,
district
,
columbus
