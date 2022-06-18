Sign up
Photo 1163
...Back Hurts, Need Ice Cream!
A couple waits patiently for the light to change, so they can partake of some Graeter's Ice Cream in uptown.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2659
photos
67
followers
36
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
4th June 2022 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
scene
,
couple
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
