Photo 1184
Husband & Wife, tattoos optional
This couple bought one of my images at the art show today, but like a photographer, I am sneaking a shot of their legs while the y are looking thru my matted prints!
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
0
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Views
5
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th July 2022 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legs
,
street
,
photography
,
couple
,
tattoos
