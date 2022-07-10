Previous
Husband & Wife, tattoos optional by ggshearron
Photo 1184

Husband & Wife, tattoos optional

This couple bought one of my images at the art show today, but like a photographer, I am sneaking a shot of their legs while the y are looking thru my matted prints!
