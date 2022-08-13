Previous
In the pack (looks great on black) by ggshearron
In the pack (looks great on black)

Multiple riders form an unofficial pack while racing, headibg into a right-hand turn. Felt like going with an interesting filter on this one .... what do you think of it?
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
MamaBec ace
Has an old world feel and it truly is great on black.
August 14th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@mamabec Thanks so much
August 14th, 2022  
