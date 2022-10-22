Previous
Next
High school heart throb by ggshearron
Photo 1285

High school heart throb

One of the young men I shot this year for his senior pics. I actually sponsored his parents as a character reference, when they adopted him almost 18 years ago .... wow, how time flies!
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great portrait
October 23rd, 2022  
Kaylynn ace
Nice portrait
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise