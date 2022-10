Traveling party for the upcoming bride

Got this shot of a party going on thru my front windshield, while we were stopped for a red light. After taking a few other shots, I got lucky and the bride-to-be turned around, and I was able to get her surprised look. They sure seemed to be having fun, but they all had to do their own pedaling in order to move around, apparently. Too much work for me, if I'm drinking!