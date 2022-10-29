Previous
Young girl contemplates her next move on the dance floor (view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 1292

Young girl contemplates her next move on the dance floor (view on black)

I just LOVED this little girl's colorful dress, which made her the star on the dance floor.
29th October 2022

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
amyK ace
Rainbow dress and rainbow sparkly boots! She is stylin!
October 30th, 2022  
