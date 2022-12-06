Previous
The real Mr & Mrs. Klas break bread in Waffle House
The real Mr & Mrs. Klas break bread in Waffle House

I was there yesterday morning and one of the workers shouted out what is apparently said every time these two show up...."Ladies and gentleman, the REAL Mr. & Mrs. Klas!"
6th December 2022

