Previous
Photo 1734
Flatiron Bldg. on Bow St. - Cambridge, Mass. near Harvard Univ.
Originally taken in 2012, re-edited
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3511
photos
93
followers
53
following
475% complete
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
Latest from all albums
1729
1730
1731
279
1732
280
1733
1734
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
14th October 2012 5:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
usa
,
street
,
photography
,
architecture
,
urban
,
cambridge
Bill
The green really sets this building off. Nice capture.
February 5th, 2024
