Izzy!

I did a shoot over the weekend, of a Cookie Walk, for a non-profit organization here in town and this young lady (Izabella) was kind enough to pose for me holding the gingerbread and pumpkin cookies AND give me a free Pineapple/Strawberry drink when i visited her Fusion store to shoot people showing up to pick up cookies on the annual Cookie Walk. There are a lot of nice people out there, if you just engage them a bit, you will see!