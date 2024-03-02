Previous
I love you too, honey by ggshearron
I love you too, honey

Dad and daughter stroll across the street with the crossing light illuminated in front of them, proving that dad is doing a great job showing the little one about proper pedestrian procedures.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
