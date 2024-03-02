Sign up
I love you too, honey
Dad and daughter stroll across the street with the crossing light illuminated in front of them, proving that dad is doing a great job showing the little one about proper pedestrian procedures.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Glover Shearron, ...
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
family
,
street
,
photography
,
scene
,
ohio
,
from
,
behind
,
uptown
,
westerville
