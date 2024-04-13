Previous
the cover up begins by ggshearron
the cover up begins

Artists begin whitewashing the old faded mural on the back of the Amish Originals building in preparation for their recently approved art piece by Adam Hernandez titled "Peace." Work will continue weather permitting over the next month.
13th April 2024

