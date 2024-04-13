Sign up
Photo 1802
the cover up begins
Artists begin whitewashing the old faded mural on the back of the Amish Originals building in preparation for their recently approved art piece by Adam Hernandez titled "Peace." Work will continue weather permitting over the next month.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
street
,
photography
,
mural
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
artists
,
westerville
