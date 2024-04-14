Knowledgeable handyman makes his marks

We bought our condo in 7/21/23 and quickly determined that the stools under the kitchen table (built into the wall as a hutch as well) were about 3 inches too tall to sit on comfortably for more than about 10 minutes. I checked with several area big box stores in their lumber department and found they don't provide the kind of "piece work" that I needed done, which is to shorten the legs by 3 inches, and make sure they sit flat. I finally checked with my longtime friend Carl, went over to his place this past week, and IMMEDIATELY, he began marking each of he legs using these two blocks and a pencil, going around each of the legs one at a time. Importantly, this allowed him a guide to make the cuts at the proper angle to be flat when the stool sits on the floor. He took his time, did a great job and I was MORE than appreciative and took him out to lunch after that, because he refused to be paid. Friends are the best!