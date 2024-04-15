Sign up
Photo 1804
Bridge near Buckey Lake
Fun fact: My friend Carl, about whom I posted yesterday, was in charge of the crew that built this bridge for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3587
photos
103
followers
55
following
494% complete
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1798
1799
286
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
lines
,
leading
,
covered
