Previous
Bridge near Buckey Lake by ggshearron
Photo 1804

Bridge near Buckey Lake

Fun fact: My friend Carl, about whom I posted yesterday, was in charge of the crew that built this bridge for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise