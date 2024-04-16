Previous
Clamp collection by ggshearron
Photo 1805

Clamp collection

16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Ron would be impressed! 😊
It gives me a lot of thoughts of subjects for photos!
April 17th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I find it so interesting sometimes, when I look at other's photos, and realize all of the similar things I have seen but not been for some reason, motivated to shoot. Stuff is there, we just have to "see" it, right?
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise