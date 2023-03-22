Sign up
154 / 365
Kubota .....we're lookin' for work!
That was a tag line for these tractors years ago when they first started being sold in the USA. Looks like this one is not gonna have to wait very long ...
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3073
photos
88
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
5th March 2023 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
abandoned
,
tractor
Rick Schies
ace
Looks like she's ready
March 23rd, 2023
