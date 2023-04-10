Sign up
168 / 365
That's perfect! Hold that right there!
Young photographer shoots a couple in my favorite park. I love shooting other photographers while they are working. They are usually so locked in that they are oblivious to what I am doing, and allows me to to "peek in" on their prowess.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Tags
photographer
,
couple
,
inniswood
