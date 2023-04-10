Previous
That's perfect! Hold that right there! by ggshearron
That's perfect! Hold that right there!

Young photographer shoots a couple in my favorite park. I love shooting other photographers while they are working. They are usually so locked in that they are oblivious to what I am doing, and allows me to to "peek in" on their prowess.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

@ggshearron
