Previous
265 / 365
The bliss enjoyed when eating a fried pie
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Glover Shearron, ...
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
NIKON D750
30th September 2023 1:54am
portrait
senior
John Falconer
I’m not sure what a fried pie is but it looks very tasty. Great shot.
November 14th, 2023
